Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Has 15 points through eight games

Malkin recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Flames.

Malkin extended his point streak to six games, but his owners have to be a little disappointed the Russian superstar didn't play a bigger role in this blowout win. Still, Malkin's rolling on all cylinders right now with 15 points in eight games.

