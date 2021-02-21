Malkin went to the locker room after losing an edge and colliding hard into the board during the first period of Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin logged 4:14 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game. It's uncertain if he'll return. It's concerning because of the instrumental role that Malkin plays for the Penguins, as he's accrued nine points through 15 games.