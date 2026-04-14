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Malkin will not play Tuesday in St. Louis as Pittsburgh opts to rest its core group ahead of the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Malkin has posted 19 goals and 61 points in 56 appearances in 2025-26, a surprising offensive resurgence that exceeded most expectations heading into the campaign. The 39-year-old center dealt with injury absences throughout the year but was consistently productive whenever healthy. He'll be a key contributor on Pittsburgh's second line when the postseason gets underway and is worth rostering in playoff formats.

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