Malkin registered two power-play assists, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Malkin has seven helpers over five games since he last scored. The 40-year-old has earned three of his last five assists on the power play. That would typically be his best path to offense, but he was on Sidney Crosby's line for the second game in a row, which could boost Malkin's potential at even strength. On the year, Malkin has six goals, 10 assists, 34 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances.