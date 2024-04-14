Malkin logged a power-play assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Malkin has racked up four goals and four assists over seven games in April, with just two of those points coming on the power play. The center is at 64 points (17 on the power play), 189 shots on net, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 80 outings overall. Malkin won't come anywhere near his 83-point campaign from last season, but he's been steady as the second-line center while enjoying a second straight year of good health.