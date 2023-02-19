Malkin scored twice Saturday in a 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

Malkin reached the 20-goal plateau early in the first on the power play. It's the 14th season he has hit that mark. At 36, Malkin continues to deliver star-quality production. He has 21 goals and 35 assists (56 points) in 55 games this season. Almost half (25) of his points have come with the man advantage.