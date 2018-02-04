Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: In tie for fourth in league scoring
Malkin scored the Penguins' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday night.
It was his 29th goal. Malkin is nursing a four-game, 11-point scoring (and goal) streak that includes eight goals and three assists. He continues to dominate with 60 points in 50 games, which is good enough for a two-way tie with Jakub Voracek for fourth in NHL scoring.
