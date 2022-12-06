Malkin (illness) will play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.
Malkin won't have to miss time after his absence from practice Monday. The 36-year-old has been in strong form this season with eight goals and 16 assists in 25 contests, and he has yet to sit out a game this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Absent from practice•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Streak ends but nets deciding play•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores in 1,000th game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Misses practice Monday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450•