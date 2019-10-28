Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Joins practice Monday
Malkin took the ice for Monday's practice session and is hoping to play in Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Initial indications had Malkin out until mid-November, so it appears he is ahead of schedule. The Russian center will slot back into a second-line role once cleared to play and figures to rejoin the top power-play unit, though coach Mike Sullivan could opt to deploy Malkin with the second group to spread out the scoring. At this point, the 33-year-old may not have enough time to push for the 90-point mark, but should still be considered a near lock for 70, a threshold he's hit 10 times in his career.
