Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Keeps racking up helpers
Malkin picked up two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
That's six helpers for Malkin in the last two games. The Russian center has 69 points in 52 games and would be among the league's scoring leaders if he hadn't missed time due to injuries. You have to go back to Malkin's 109-point campaign over 75 games in 2011-12 to find the last time he compiled points at a higher per-game rate.
