Malkin (lower body) is considered week-to-week but should be available before the end of the season.

Malkin's absence will stretch the Penguins' forward depth as Teddy Blueger (upper body) is also facing an extended absence. Fortunately for the club, it appears Jared McCann (upper body) is nearing a return and should step into the second-line center role if cleared to play against New Jersey on Saturday.