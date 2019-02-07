Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lands on IR
Malkin (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL Media site.
Considering he's already missed three games and has been ruled out Thursday, Malkin can still return as soon as Saturday against the Lightning. He's traveling with the team on its three-game road trip, so there's reason to believe he will return either Saturday or Monday against the Flyers. Matt Cullen is slated to serve as the second-line center Thursday in his absence.
