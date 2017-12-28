Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Leads the way against Columbus
Malkin scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Wednesday's shootout win over Columbus.
The second-line center also tallied the shootout winner to complete a dominant outing. Malkin has been red-hot of late, racking up six goals and 14 points in his last 12 games. He continues to fire tons of pucks on net and has been credited with 111 shots on goal through 34 contests. The 31-year-old is as good as it gets in fantasy with 13 goals and 35 points on the season. His explosive offensive skill makes him worth owning in all settings.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Collects two points Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers power-play marker•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two-point night powers win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers apple in return•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ready to rock Friday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: All but confirmed to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...