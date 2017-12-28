Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Leads way against Columbus

Malkin scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Wednesday's shootout win over Columbus.

The second-line center also tallied the shootout winner to complete a dominant outing. Malkin has been red-hot of late, racking up six goals and 14 points in his last 12 games. He continues to fire tons of pucks on net and has been credited with 111 shots on goal through 34 contests. The 31-year-old is as good as it gets in fantasy with 13 goals and 35 points on the season. His explosive offensive skill makes him worth owning in all settings.