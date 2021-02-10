Malkin exited Wednesday's practice session early with an eye injury. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Geno had an irritation in his eye that was bothering him which is why we took him off the ice just out of caution."

It doesn't sound like the team is expecting Malkin to miss any game time, though fantasy player will likely want to monitor the club's game-day skate ahead of Thursday's clash with the Islanders. If the world-class center is unable to play Thursday, it would likely mean a promotion into the top-six for mark Jankowski or Sam Lafferty.