Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lights lamp in loss

Malkin scored the lone Pittsburgh goal in a 7-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Malkin has now scored in back-to-back games to bring him up to 13 points (five goals) in 13 games on the season. If he remains healthy, there's no reason the talented Russian can't keep up the point-per-game pace throughout the year. Malkin is an offensive-producing machine and should be rolled out with confidence every night.