Malkin scored two goals in Wednesday's 7-0 rout of the Islanders.

He added five shots on net and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. It was Malkin's first multi-goal performance since Nov. 4, but the 37-year-old has been able to stay fairly productive, collecting three goals and nine points through 11 games in December. A lack of power-play production is holding him back, however -- that November contest against the Sharks was the last time Malkin scored a goal with the man advantage, and in 23 games since then he's managed only three power-play assists.