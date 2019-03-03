Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lights lamp with changeup
Malkin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's win over the Canadiens.
He reeled in a pass from Sidney Crosby and wound up for a full slap shot. The puck came off the stick without its normal velocity, which may have surprised Carey Price to put the Penguins up 2-0 early in the first period. Malkin's on another strong offensive run with seven goals and three helpers over the last eight games, and he's fired 28 shots on net in that span.
