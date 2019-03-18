Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Listed as week-to-week

Malkin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

It's a huge blow for the Penguins and fantasy owners alike to lose the Russian center for any length of the time this late in the season. In Malkin's absence, Teddy Blueger or Nick Bjugstad seem most likely to fill the second-line center role.

