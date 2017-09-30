Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Looking good in preseason

Malkin has posted one power-play goal and an even-strength assist through two games this preseason.

The Penguins will wrap up the exhibition slate Saturday afternoon for a home contest versus the Blue Jackets. It's a limited sample to be sure, but early indications point to Malkin being in fine form entering the 2017-18 campaign. Geno is projected to center the second line with Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel at his sides. He will, of course, slot in on the top power-play unit as well.