Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Looking good in preseason
Malkin has posted one power-play goal and an even-strength assist through two games this preseason.
The Penguins will wrap up the exhibition slate Saturday afternoon for a home contest versus the Blue Jackets. It's a limited sample to be sure, but early indications point to Malkin being in fine form entering the 2017-18 campaign. Geno is projected to center the second line with Carl Hagelin and Phil Kessel at his sides. He will, of course, slot in on the top power-play unit as well.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches two points in Game 5•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Opens Game 1 scoring with power-play tally•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores seventh postseason goal in Game 6 defeat•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Three assists in Game 5 romp•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Seemingly losing cool in playoffs•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets late tying goal in Game 1 defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...