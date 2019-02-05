Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Making progress
Malkin (upper body) once again skated ahead of Tuesday's team session and is making progress according to coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
While progress is a step in the right direction, the fact the Malkin will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue is the bigger concern for fantasy owners. The world-class center was on a four-game point streak prior to getting hurt and racked up 15 points in his last 11 contests. Once cleared to play, the Russian will slot back into the second-line center role and could be flanked by Phil Kessel and new addition Nick Bjugstad.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Skates prior to practice•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Out next two games•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Records pair of helpers•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Tallies helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Continues point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: On five-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...