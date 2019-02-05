Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Making progress

Malkin (upper body) once again skated ahead of Tuesday's team session and is making progress according to coach Mike Sullivan, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

While progress is a step in the right direction, the fact the Malkin will miss his third straight game due to his upper-body issue is the bigger concern for fantasy owners. The world-class center was on a four-game point streak prior to getting hurt and racked up 15 points in his last 11 contests. Once cleared to play, the Russian will slot back into the second-line center role and could be flanked by Phil Kessel and new addition Nick Bjugstad.