Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: May be suspended
Malkin could be facing a suspension following his high-sticking and slashing of Michael Raffl in Monday's game against the Flyers.
Malkin will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday to determine whether or not a suspension is warranted. If he does miss time, Theodor Blueger would seemingly benefit from added time on the ice.
