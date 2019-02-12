Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: May be suspended

Malkin could be facing a suspension following his high-sticking and slashing of Michael Raffl in Monday's game against the Flyers.

Malkin will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday to determine whether or not a suspension is warranted. If he does miss time, Theodor Blueger would seemingly benefit from added time on the ice.

