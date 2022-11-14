Malkin was excused from Monday's practice session for personal reasons with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He's fine," per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Based on Sullivan's comments, Malkin should be expected to suit up against the Leafs on Tuesday. Additionally, the fact that injured forward Teddy Blueger (upper body) filled in for Malkin at practice indicates the Russian center is expected to retake his usual spot on the second line. Over the last six contests, Malkin has put together three multi-point efforts, racking up a combined three goals and five assists.