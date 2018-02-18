Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Moves into second in league scoring

Malkin scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

And just like that, Geno moves into second in league scoring with 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists). The Pens boast the triple-threat of Malkin, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby, all of whom sit in the top five in league scoring. Malkin is white hot -- he is riding a three-game, six-point scoring streak and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 10 games (12 goals, eight assists).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories