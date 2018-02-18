Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Moves into second in league scoring

Malkin scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.

And just like that, Geno moves into second in league scoring with 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists). The Pens boast the triple-threat of Malkin, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby, all of whom sit in the top five in league scoring. Malkin is white hot -- he is riding a three-game, six-point scoring streak and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 10 games (12 goals, eight assists).