Malkin scored a goal late in the third period of Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning.

The Pens had the extra attacker on the ice when Malkin scored his 10th goal of the season at 17:44 of the third. It was his sixth game-tying goal in the final three minutes of regulation to pass Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Rick Kehoe and Jake Guentzel (each with five) for the second most in franchise history. Sidney Crosby holds the record (eight). Malkin is on a personal, albeit injury-interrupted six-game scoring streak that includes four goals, four assists and four power-play points (one goal). He also has eight PIM and 12 shots in that span.