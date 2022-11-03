Malkin dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

For a second consecutive night, Malkin produced multiple points before the Penguins gave up a late comeback to lose. Even at the advanced age of 36, there's no question about Malkin's ability to produce when healthy. The veteran center has averaged well over a point per game in his storied career, and the recent surge has him up to 12 points in 11 games this season.