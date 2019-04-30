Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named assistant captain for Russia
Malkin will be an assistant captain for Russia at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
After putting up 98 points in 2017-18, Malkin managed "just" 72 this season, though he was limited to 68 games. Still, the Russian center has faced much of the blame for the team underperforming in the postseason due to a handful of bad turnovers and unnecessary penalties. It's hard to imagine the 32-year-old won't be back next season, but with team brass looking to shake things up, a deal to trade Malkin over the summer isn't outside the realm of possibility.
