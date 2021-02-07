Malkin scored a goal on two shots in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Malkin halted a six-game goal drought when he forced a turnover in the offensive zone and buried a wrister to square the game at 2-2 late in the second period. It's been a sluggish start to the season for the 34-year-old, who has just two goals and four assists in 10 contests and hasn't logged more than three shots in a game since the season opener. Fantasy owners expected more from Malkin, who had 20-plus goals and 70-plus points each of the last two seasons, but it's a little too early to jump ship.