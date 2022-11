Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs.

In the Hockey Hall of Fame game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-two rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).