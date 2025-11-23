Malkin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Malkin found the back of the net thanks to a wrister at the 5:56 mark of the second period, and now he has six goals on the season. The veteran playmaker has been extremely productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his last 10 games, tallying three goals, five assists, four PIM, 26 shots and two hits over that stretch. However, he hasn't recorded a multi-point game since tallying two points in a 6-3 win over the Blues on Oct. 27.