Malkin joined in on the scoring spree Thursday, helping the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Malkin, who is credited with 1,147 points in 982 career games, continues to find the right spots to produce. With the Coyotes attempting to rally late in the second period Thursday, the 2004 first-round draft pick secured a rebound off of teammate Sydney Crosby's shot and, on his backhand, scored into the open net. It restored the Penguins' three-goal advantage.