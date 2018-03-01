Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: NHL Second Star of the Month

Malkin was named the NHL's Second Star of the Month for February.

Since the calendar change to 2018, Malkin has tallied 22 goals, 18 helpers and 73 shots in 24 games. Of his 40 points over that stretch, 14 have come on the power play, where he is averaging 2:53 of ice time. If the Russian continues his torrid pace, the Pens may be unstoppable on their way to a third straight Stanley Cup.