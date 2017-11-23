Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not at practice Thursday
Malkin (upper body) is not on the ice for Thursday's practice, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Malkin was held out of Wednesday's game against the Canucks with the upper-body ailment, and his absence from Thursday's holiday practice surely puts some doubt into his status for this weekend's back-to-back set. Expect an official update on Malkin's status for Friday's matchup with the Bruins to come shortly.
