Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not at practice Thursday

Malkin (upper body) is not on the ice for Thursday's practice, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Malkin was held out of Wednesday's game against the Canucks with the upper-body ailment, and his absence from Thursday's holiday practice surely puts some doubt into his status for this weekend's back-to-back set. Expect an official update on Malkin's status for Friday's matchup with the Bruins to come shortly.