Malkin (undisclosed) did not return to the Penguins' bench at the start of the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Malkin took a hit in the corner during the first period that sent him to the locker room. He was able to briefly return for one shift, but didn't join the team to start the second period, which isn't a good sign for his availability in the rest of Tuesday's contest. More information regarding Malkin's injury could surface in head coach Mike Sullivan's postgame comments.