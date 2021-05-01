Malkin (lower body) will not be in Saturday's lineup against Washington.
Malkin appears to be very close to a return but will miss his 23rd consecutive game Saturday. The 34-year-old center will still be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's tilt with the Flyers. He has 24 points in 29 games this season.
