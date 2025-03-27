Malkin (upper body) won't play against Buffalo on Thursday, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Malkin will miss his second straight game, and Kevin Hayes could center the second line again versus the Sabres. The 38-year-old Malkin has generated 15 goals, 46 points and 108 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. His next chance to play will be against Ottawa on Sunday.