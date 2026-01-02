Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not traveling with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey Friday but won't join the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Malkin, though he doesn't appear to be significantly closer to returning to the lineup. For now, Thomas Novak continues to work as the second-line center but will no doubt be dropped to the bottom-six once Malkin is given the all-clear.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Big game puts him in record book•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Two helpers against Philly•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets PP goal Saturday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Finds twine in shutout win•