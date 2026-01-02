Malkin (upper body) took the ice in a non-contact jersey Friday but won't join the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Malkin, though he doesn't appear to be significantly closer to returning to the lineup. For now, Thomas Novak continues to work as the second-line center but will no doubt be dropped to the bottom-six once Malkin is given the all-clear.