Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches 1000th NHL point

Malkin recorded two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

His second helper of the night not only set Phil Kessel up for the game-winner, it gave Malkin 1,000 points for his career, making him the 88th player in NHL history to reach that milestone. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 15 points in his last 14 games, and if he stays locked in down the stretch, Malkin is poised to compile his sixth career 80-point campaign.