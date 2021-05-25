Malkin scored a power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Malkin opened the scoring just over eight minutes into the game, roofing a rocket of a snap shot from the left faceoff circle. It was the first goal of the postseason for Malkin, who has three points with eight PIM and six shots in his three appearances. He missed the first two games of the series with a knee injury.