Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches three-point night

Malkin recorded a goal, two assists, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.

While it had been eight games since Malkin's last multi-point showing, he did buoy his fantasy value with three goals and two helpers during that stretch. He's now up to seven goals, 18 points and 50 shots through 17 games for the campaign, and considering his go-to offensive role and scoring track record, the 31-year-old center should continue to be a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. After all, injuries are the only thing to slow Malkin down during his career.