Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches three-point night
Malkin recorded a goal, two assists, five shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Arizona.
While it had been eight games since Malkin's last multi-point showing, he did buoy his fantasy value with three goals and two helpers during that stretch. He's now up to seven goals, 18 points and 50 shots through 17 games for the campaign, and considering his go-to offensive role and scoring track record, the 31-year-old center should continue to be a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. After all, injuries are the only thing to slow Malkin down during his career.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Scores in third straight game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Picks up two more points in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Takes over to top Blueshirts•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goes scoreless in win•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Registers two assists Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...