Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Notches two points

Malkin scored a power-play goal and had an assist in a 5-0 win over the Flyers in Wednesday's Game 4.

Malkin has a power-play goal in back-to-back games, which isn't a shock. Geno had 38 points with the extra man in 78 games this season, whereas the Flyers had the 29th-ranked penalty kill. Philly also has had issues in net in this series, which has made things easier for Malkin and company, and also been a boon to fantasy players.