Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Officially suiting up Saturday
Malkin, as expected, will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Malkin makes his return for the Penguins following an 11-game stint on injured reserve due to a lower-body issue. The world-class center will slot into the second-line role and will join Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the No. 1 power-play unit. Throughout his career, the Russian has averaged over a point per game and there is little reason to think he can't return to that pace now that he is healthy.
