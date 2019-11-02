Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Officially suiting up Saturday

Malkin, as expected, will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Saturday.

Malkin makes his return for the Penguins following an 11-game stint on injured reserve due to a lower-body issue. The world-class center will slot into the second-line role and will join Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the No. 1 power-play unit. Throughout his career, the Russian has averaged over a point per game and there is little reason to think he can't return to that pace now that he is healthy.