Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Omitted from practice
Malkin (leg) missed practice Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. The celebrated pivot briefly left Game 5 against the Flyers on Friday after Jori Lehtera fell on him when the two were tangled up along the boards.
There's some debate as to whether Malkin tried to slew foot Jori Lehtera on the play that left Geno injured in the first period, but either way, the star forward came back out to start the second frame and finished the game, which likely was enough to assuage the concerns among the Penguins faithful at the time. However, the new wrinkle is that Malkin missed the latest practice, so we recommend keeping an eye on him ahead of Game 6 on Sunday.
