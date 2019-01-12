Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: On five-game point streak
Malkin had a goal and four points in a 7-4 victory against the Ducks on Friday.
It hasn't been the ideal season for Malkin, but he may be heating up and due for a big second half. Malkin has two goals and nine points in his last five games, giving him 14 goals and 49 points in 44 contests this season. He got the Penguins going with a goal while down 3-0 versus the Ducks. Including that marker, Pittsburgh scored seven of the final eight goals of the night. If he stays healthy, Malkin could still get hot, score 30 goals and reach the 90-point plateau this season.
