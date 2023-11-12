Malkin had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

Malkin put the Pens up 1-0 in the last minute of the first period. He drove the net and put a rebound backhanded off of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's mask. It was his eighth of the season, which is the most through the first 13 games of a season since his rookie year, when he scored nine. At 37, Malkin is still a fantasy force, as long as he stays healthy. He's coming off his first full season in 13 years, and he delivered 83 points in 82 games. His risk is high, but so is his potential. So have a back-up plan ready.