Malkin registered a power-play assist but went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Malkin picked up his first point in three games with the primary assist on Patric Hornqvist's first-period goal. At times in the 2019-20 regular season, Malkin looked nearly unstoppable -- he had 25 goals and 74 points in only 55 games after missing most of October with a lower-body injury. With the Penguins trailing 2-1 in the series after Wednesday, the Russian center will need to make their offense more dynamic if they are to force Game 5.