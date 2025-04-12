Malkin scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Malkin got the Penguins on the board at 16:10 of the first period. He also set up Valtteri Puustinen's tally in the second. With a goal and three assists over four contests since returning from an upper-body injury, Malkin is putting together a strong end to the campaign. The veteran center is up to 16 goals, 50 points (16 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-23 rating over 66 appearances in a second-line role.