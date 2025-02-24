Malkin potted a goal on his only shot and added an assist and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Malkin opened the scoring in the first period and set up Ryan Shea's first goal of the season early in the final frame. Malkin has a goal and two assists in back-to-back games since returning from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The veteran center upped his season totals to 10 goals and 37 points over 49 appearances. The 38-year-old is currently centering Danton Heinen and Cody Glass on the second line in addition to receiving power-play time with the No. 2 unit.