Malkin scored a goal and supplied an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Malkin earned the secondary helper on Kasperi Kapanen's first-period tally. In the third, the duo switched roles when Malkin potted an insurance tally. The Russian center has six goals and 18 points in 24 contests. He's picked up two tallies and four helpers during his current four-game point streak. Malkin seems to have put his slow start behind him to return to a strong output for fantasy managers.