Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: One of each versus Avs

Malkin scored a goal and added an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Both of Malkin's points came in the third period, as he assisted Bryan Rust early before scoring a late go-ahead goal. While Malkin's tally didn't stand for the win, Jared McCann struck in overtime. The Russian center is up to 13 goals and 42 points through 31 appearances. He's added 108 shots, a plus-16 rating and 32 PIM.