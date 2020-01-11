Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: One of each versus Avs
Malkin scored a goal and added an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Both of Malkin's points came in the third period, as he assisted Bryan Rust early before scoring a late go-ahead goal. While Malkin's tally didn't stand for the win, Jared McCann struck in overtime. The Russian center is up to 13 goals and 42 points through 31 appearances. He's added 108 shots, a plus-16 rating and 32 PIM.
More News
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Second straight three-point game•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Eight game, 13-point streak•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Stays hot with helper•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Fourth Penguin to 400 goals•
-
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Gearing up against Calgary•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.